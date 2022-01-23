Runners, walkers take part in annual Asheville Hot Chocolate Races on bitter cold morning

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Runners braved the bitter cold for a reward of hot chocolate at the finish line on Saturday morning, Jan. 22.

The 13th annual Asheville Hot Chocolate Races were held Saturday to benefit a local school.

The family-friendly event featured a 5K, 10K and half-marathon, as well as a 100-yard dash and hill climb for kids.

Participants enjoyed a mostly flat course as they ran along the French Broad River.

Organizers said proceeds benefit a local parent-teacher organization.

“The race benefits the Isaac Dickson PTO, so this money goes to the teachers and students and families of Isaac Dickson Elementary and to the community,” said Leslie Grotenhuis, event organizer.

All runners got to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at the finish line, which was donated by French Broad Chocolates, and Whole Foods supplied the milk.

Anyone who missed the race this year — mark your calendars, as it’s held each January.

