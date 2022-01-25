Miami-Dade Police Band Together To Help 7-Year-Old Burn Patient

By Jacqueline Quynh

KENDALL, Florida (WFOR) — The Miami-Dade Police Department answered a special call Monday; to uplift a 7-year-old burn patient’s spirit.

The call came in around noon with dozens of squad cars, and even a helicopter flying by, joining the outpouring of support by officers.

“He’s been kind of not himself, lately and seeing him go and walk up to that window and watching him smile and seeing everything that is going on outside,” Jessica Newman, Beau’s mom, said.

Beau accidentally burned himself at the end of December. His mom tells CBS4 he was trying to make a campfire while at Jensen Beach, when some lighter fluid got on him. As a result, he had third-degree burns on his chest, arms and other parts of his body.

“He’s going to have a lengthy recovery,” Viviana Rubio, a nurse said.

Beau has already spent a month at Kendall Regional Medical Center. In his time there, he’s often looked to superheroes from the comic, The Avengers to take his mind off recovery. But as the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes.

“We have our detectives, our undercover detectives, we have our dogs, we have our motormen,” Capt. Rita Rodriguez said.

Officers not only sent a special message outside Beau’s window, but a special goodie basket of toys.

“It’s a boost for him, something positive coming out of this entire experience,” his mother said.

It just so happens, Beau also looks up to men and women in uniform. He thinks he wants to be a police officer one day.

“This is what we signed up for, we signed up for our community to be there to inspire people in their time of need and that’s what we do,” Rodriguez added.

After this memorable experience, Beau may very well suit up to be a crime fighter, as a police recruit when he gets older.

Beau is expected to spend another month at Kendall Regional Medical Center before he can return home to Ohio.

