Police seek tips in west valley dog poisonings; higher reward offered

By Kristen Desilva

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas police are seeking help from the public in a dog poisoning investigation in the west valley.

Police said the two most recent incidents happened in the 9500 block of Bottle Creek Lane, near Grand Canyon Drive and Lake North Drive, in October.

Dried meat with seeds mixed in was thrown into two backyards and eaten by the homeowners’ dogs, police said.

Another incident was reported on that block in March 2019. Three dogs got sick, and one died from ingesting poison.

While a $10,000 reward had previously been offered by multiple animal organizations, police said a private citizen offered $25,000 through the LVMPD Foundation for information leading to the capture and conviction of a suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit by phone at 702-828-3307.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.

