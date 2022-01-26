Swim coach accused of secretly recording video of girl as she changed

By Web Staff

CUDAHY, Wisconsin (WISN) — A youth swim coach is accused of secretly recording video of a 13-year-old girl as she changed clothes before practice.

The recording took place in a utility closet inside Cudahy Middle School, police said.

On Dec. 21, a girl who is on the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center swim team was changing into her swimsuit said she saw a “shiny object” propped up near a storage tote and discovered it was a cellphone that was recording, the criminal complaint said.

When she looked at the video, she said she saw Tyler Lustig, 23, the swim coach, placing the phone in the concealed location.

According to the criminal complaint, she said she deleted the video in a panic and put the phone back where she found it.

The girl said she called her mother and then went back into the closet to get the phone but it was gone.

They then called the p0lice.

During an interview with police, Lustig said he did put the phone in the utility closet.

He said it was his “sick curiosity” that made him do this, the criminal complaint said.

Lustig said he had never done it before.

“I kind of hate myself right now,” he told police.

Lustig was charged with invasion of privacy — surveillance device and attempting to capture an intimate representation without consent.

Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, based in Brown Deer, rented time at the Cudahy Middle School for its swim team.

Lustig is no longer employed by the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, which issued the following statement:

“The reported allegations against our former employee are contrary to everything we stand for at Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center. The safety of all our athletes is our highest priority and we take seriously our and our employees’ obligations to abide by the law, Safe Sport expectations and mandates, as well as protocols and expectations set by USA Swimming. We regularly train our employees on these expectations and have zero tolerance for any behavior that is contrary to these laws, expectations and norms. We are fully cooperating with the investigations into these allegations.”

