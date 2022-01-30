Man charged in connection to mother’s death; investigation uncovers abuse, neglect

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said Friday, Jan. 28 a man is now charged in connection to his mother’s death.

Charles Carroll, age 37, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Deputies said the investigation started in June 2020 after Carroll’s mother, Ann Carroll, died at Mission Hospital.

Their investigation uncovered abuse and neglect.

Carroll now faces involuntary manslaughter and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.