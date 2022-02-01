Sex trafficking is a $300M industry in Atlanta

By CRYSTAL BUI

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It’s a renewed crackdown on human trafficking. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and city leaders say the problem has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic. The International Labor Organization estimates there are currently 25 million victims of human trafficking around the world.

Mayor Andre Dickens said underground sex trafficking brings in $300 million a year in Atlanta.

City leaders say students spending more time online during the pandemic means more opportunities for predators to strike.

“You think about the opportunity that makes these students vulnerable, and it makes the predators attack them and prey on their vulnerability,” said Erika Mitchell, Atlanta school board member.

And as travel picks up, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is also becoming a hotbed for sexual exploitation and forced labor cases.

“You see more people, you see more people flying. That means more people are flying in and out of this airport and, therefore, that means more incidents that we have to catch,” said Dickens.

Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp spoke about the state’s ongoing efforts as they partner with the city, county, and airport officials to put an end to the heinous crime.

“I’m excited to share with you that we are opening our second receiving facility for survivors in the Peach State,” said Marty Kemp.

Additionally, officials are working on a more aggressive approach. Recently passed laws include: giving survivors the ability to sue their traffickers; stripping someone of their CDL license if caught using their truck to traffic; victims are now legally allowed to change their names.

“While I personally believe that there is a place in hell for anybody that would engage in this business, what I know for sure is that there is a place in jail for those who are caught in Atlanta, particularly at this Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” said Dickens.

