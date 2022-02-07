SF Animal Control rescue hawk from net in Tenderloin

By KPIX Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco Animal Care & Control officers rescued a hawk caught in a net in the city’s Tenderloin district Sunday.

The San Francisco Department of Animal Care & Control (SFACC) received a report from a neighbor of the hawk being trapped in netting in a narrow alleyway.

“On scene, the Animal Control Officers met with the resident who showed them the narrow alleyway between buildings where the struggling hawk was entwined, jammed between the netting and the wall,” the SFACC noted in a press release.

SFACC officers proceeded to free the hawk by standing on a stairwell and clipping the net around it. Ofc. Rebecca Fenson wrapped the hawk in a towel before examining it, seeing that it was uninjured.

After the examination, the officers released the hawk at a nearby parking lot.

“Animal Control Officer-in-training (Meagan) Clarke gently opened the box and removed the towel, and the hawk wasted no time celebrating his freedom by flying away,” the SFACC stated. “The surprised and curious bystanders cheered for the hawk and yelled words of gratitude and support to the officers.”

