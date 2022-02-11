Video of campus arrest sparks outrage; police get death threats

By Amicia Ramsey

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WISH) — Video of the arrest of a Purdue University student on Friday has sparked outrage on campus, and the police say they’re getting death threats.

Questions surround the Purdue University Police Department officer’s use of force.

A video recorded Friday shows Officer John Selke lying on top of Adonis Tuggle, a junior at the university. Tuggle is pinned down in the snow attempting to get up in the video. At the same time, the officer’s forearm is over his face and neck. At one point, a woman holding the camera is heard yelling she is the girlfriend of Tuggle.

The social media post does not address what happened leading up to the video clip. However, Purdue Police Chief John Cox said in a statement Wednesday, the officer responded to a call of a woman held against her will near Horticulture Drive and Harrison Street.

The department has launched an internal investigation that includes video from the officer’s body-worn camera. The video has not been shared publicly. Purdue police say the bodycam video will be made available once the review is complete. However, Tuggle is demanding the immediate release of the bodycam footage, and so are other students.

“Hopefully, everybody can see the body camera footage as soon as possible,” said Shreas Khot, a Purdue student.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the Indiana State Police would review Tuggle’s accusations about the officer using excessive force.

“That’s something that needs to be addressed, and we need to talk about,” said student Alaska Reed.

Purdue’s Black Student Union hosted a town hall event at the university’s Black Culture Center Friday night concerning what happened in the video.

Purdue Police Chief John Cox said Thursday night in a statement that the officer is on leave until further notice, the first of any action announced by the department against the officer.

“Cox initiated the leave of absence after the officer and department received death threats,” the university said in a news release. “PUPD is investigating the threats.”

