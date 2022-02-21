Mount Southington to open early to help folks maximize the holiday weekend

By MARCY JONES, ROB POLANSKY

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Mount Southington is opening its trails early for the President’s Day holiday weekend.

The venue said it sought to help skiers and snowboarders maximize their free time on Monday and Tuesday.

Boasting 14 trails and the state’s only half pipe, Mount Southington bills itself as the perfect place for winter sport beginners or experts, for the whole family or a bunch of friends.

With temperatures in the 50s this week, braving the cold is no longer an excuse not to come visit one of Connecticut’s more popular ski and snowboarding destinations.

Mount Southington said it is opening a half an hour early Monday and Tuesday morning to jump start the days off.

In business since the 1960s, Mount Southington has proved to be a staple for those who want to see the best that Connecticut has to offer in the winter months. With 51 acres to choose from, two terrain parks and even night skiing, there’s bound to be something for everyone

Normally open at 9 a.m., it extended its with an 8:30 a.m. start time. It has day passes and rentals for sale.

