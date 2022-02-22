Atlanta Police must pay Black, transgender woman $1.5M

By JOYCE LUPIANI

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department must now pay a Black, transgender woman $1.5 million because of a false arrest.

In October 2015, Ju’Zema Goldring says she was walking with two friends on Piedmont Road when two officers stopped and questioned the group.

The officers then accused her of jaywalking and arrested her.

During the arrest, they found Goldring’s stress ball in her purse, which officers claimed had cocaine inside of it.

Despite a test by the GBI coming back negative, she spent 6 months in jail.

Only after the GBI tested the substance a second time was she released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.