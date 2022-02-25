Bald eagle rescued by Bonner Springs police showing minor improvements

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BONNER SPRINGS, Kansas (KMBC) — She’s not out of the woods yet, so to speak, but wildlife officials said the bald eagle rescued by Bonner Springs, Kansas, police this week is showing improvement.

Officers rescued a downed bald eagle early Monday — fitting since Monday was Presidents Day.

The officers said the eagle’s name was Kendra. She was taken to an area animal hospital for treatment.

On Friday, police offered an update.

Officials with the Bonner Springs Police Department posted on Facebook to say Kendra’s condition is still up in the air, but the gorgeous bird has made some minor improvements.

Police said Kendra is being treated for metal toxicity and neurological trauma at Operation Wildlife, but that she’s a fighter.

Caretakers at Operation Wildlife are keeping Kendra swaddled to keep her calm, which is helping in her recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.