Police work to determine if West Philadelphia crash is linked to carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are working to determine if a crash in West Philadelphia started as a carjacking.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday on the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Police say the driver of an SUV lost control and hit a car on the corner of 63rd Street and Cobbs Creek Avenue.

The driver then smashed into a box truck.

A nearby resident, Larry Smith, recorded the crash and says he ran over to help a man in his 60s.

Smith says he also found a second victim in another vehicle who was unconscious.

According to Smith, the OnStar dispatcher was still on the line after the crash and stated that there was some time of car theft.

“They said he was just in a robbery, the car is stolen. He has a gun, run away,” recalled Smith.

Police say one of the drivers may be linked to a car theft on the 4900 block of West Thompson Street.

No charges have been filed at this time.

No serious injuries were reported.

