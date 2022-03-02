Father, Daughter Killed After Truck Slams Through Wall Of Long Beach Apartment Building

By Web staff

LONG BEACH, California (kcal) — A man and his 3-year-old daughter were killed after a speeding pickup truck crashed into their Long Beach apartment Tuesday night.

At about 10 p.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck careened through the wall of an apartment in the 6200 block of Rose Avenue.

A 42-year-old man who was inside the apartment died on scene, according to Long Beach police. His 3-year-old daughter was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where she also died. Their names were not immediately disclosed.

“It was like smoking in there, I’m not exactly to sure what kind of smoke, it was I think from the car being on,” a neighbor told CBSLA. “And they were trying to pull, I’m guessing, the babies, and someone else was under that car.”

The driver of the truck ran from the scene and remains at large, police said. He was only described as a man between 20 and 25 years old.

Investigators believe the truck was speeding north on Rose Avenue prior to the collision. It’s unclear if there were any passengers in the truck as well.

