‘Huge UM Fan’ Lazaro Arribas Faces Murder Charges In Stabbing Of Neighbor Near Fort Myers

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A man known as a huge University of Miami Hurricanes football fan is behind bars accused of killing his neighbor.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family who are experiencing such loss,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on their official Facebook page. “The fact that this act of violence ended with a death is a tragedy. This killer is now behind bars and will face justice.”

It happened in Lehigh Acres, near Fort Myers, on Feb. 28, at around 4:30 p.m. as deputies responded to a call regarding a stabbing.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a victim bleeding profusely from the neck.

They found Lazaro Arribas, 48, leaning over the victim rendering aid.

Arribas told police an argument over feeding stray animals had turned violent.

Arribas was taken into custody, charged with aggravated battery.

Records show he bonded out of jail on March 1.

Arribas’ charges were upgraded to 2nd-degree murder after the victim died as a result of his injuries.

He remains in custody at the Lee County Jail.

Arribas has over 13,000 followers on Twitter under the @CutlerRidgeLAZ handle.

