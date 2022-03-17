3 Hurt When Pursuit Ends In Violent Westlake Collision, Narrowly Avoids Homeless Encampment

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Three people were hurt when a pursuit came to a crashing end in the Westlake neighborhood early Thursday morning, narrowly missing a homeless encampment in the process.

The situation began at around 2 a.m. when Los Angeles police officers were dispatched to a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Lucile Avenue in the Silver Lake area.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to pull over a suspect vehicle, which sped away, prompting a chase.

The pursuit lasted about 30 minutes before the suspect crashed into two other cars at 8th and Bonnie Brae streets in Westlake.

Two people, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital, police said. Both were conscious and breathing when they were loaded into ambulances. A third person was treated at the scene.

None of the patients suffered major injuries, police said.

The crash occurred near a collection of homeless tents on a sidewalk, but none of the tents appeared to have been damaged, and none of their occupants were reported hurt.

The exact circumstances which prompted the pursuit were unclear. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

