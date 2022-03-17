6-Year-Old Honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt Passes Away From Cancer

By Web staff

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Fort Worth Police shared some sad news this week.

Six-year-old honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt died of cancer last Thursday, March 10.

“His memory will live on forever. RIP Buddy,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter along with a video of Pruitt.

Pruitt was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare, aggressive cancer of the cerebellum in May 2021.

After numerous treatments, follow-up scans showed the cancer has spread through his brain and spine.

