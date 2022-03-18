Former officer among 13 arrested in GHOST operation

By Stephen Borowy

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Authorities in Genesee County arrested 13 people, including a former part-time Vassar police officer, in connection with a four-month-long human trafficking investigation.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson was joined by Chris Hanson, the former host of How to Catch a Predator, when he announced the details of the operation by the Genesee Human Trafficking Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).

The investigation involved multiple locations throughout Genesee County and multiple adults traveling to have sex with a 15-year-old, 14-year-old and 13-year-old, Swanson said.

Thirteen people were arrested in connection with the investigation. Among the suspects, Swanson highlighted the arrest of Todd Barraco, 44, who allegedly tried to have sex with a 15-year-old, according to the sheriff. He was arrested Thursday night and fired from the Vassar Police Department, Swanson stated.

Swanson said his office is still actively investigating Barraco’s alleged former employment in education since 2014, adding his employment at the multiple schools listed on his online profile need to be verified.

Barraco has been charged with child sexually abusive material, a 20-year felony, communication with another to commit a crime, a 20-year felony, and accosting for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony.

