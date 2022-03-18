Salem man indicted for drug trafficking and manufacturing ghost guns

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday charging a man for distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and operating the largest known privately made firearm or “ghost gun” manufacturing workshop in Oregon from the basement of his home.

Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, of Salem, has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on February 16 federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and detectives from the Salem Police Department executed a federal search warrant on Harnden’s home.

During their search, investigators discovered a large ghost gun manufacturing operation containing dozens of homemade firearm components and firearms in various stages of completion. Investigators also found and seized two pistols, three completed ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines, three drill presses and other assorted firearm manufacturing equipment, and 200 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday charging a man for distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and operating the largest known privately made firearm or “ghost gun” manufacturing workshop in Oregon from the basement of his home.

Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, of Salem, has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on February 16 federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and detectives from the Salem Police Department executed a federal search warrant on Harnden’s home.

During their search, investigators discovered a large ghost gun manufacturing operation containing dozens of homemade firearm components and firearms in various stages of completion. Investigators also found and seized two pistols, three completed ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines, three drill presses and other assorted firearm manufacturing equipment, and 200 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.