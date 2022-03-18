Vanderbilt warns students, staff about man ‘fondling women’ near campus

By Joe Wenzel, Ryan Breslin

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Vanderbilt University Police are investigating “multiple reports” of a man “fondling women” on Thursday night.

The university alerted students and staff about incidents occurring near 21st Ave. S and West End. Emergency personnel were called to the area and advised students and staff to avoid the area.

The suspect was seen wearing a red jacket, baseball cap, and a dark-colored backpack.

This is happening as students return to campus from Spring Break.

Vanderbilt University Police have sent two alerts through its Alert VU system, saying there were multiple reports of an individual fondling women.

Because of that, officers have been actively searching the area and are stepping up patrols on the campus.

Earlier this week, a man allegedly attacked a female student, pulling her to the ground by her hair and stealing her cell phone.

The incident had students on edge.

Definitely a warning to all people on this campus that you always have to be cautious.”

Additionally, on January 31, three women reported being groped by a man on campus near the 25th Avenue garage.

Vanderbilt Police are reminding students to avoid isolated or dark areas on campus.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.