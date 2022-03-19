Couple recall time in Ukraine, sell Ukraine Birds to help the people there

By Samiar Nefzi

TRYON, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Tryon couple who spent five years in Ukraine has launched efforts to raise funds for the people there.

In 2017, Julie Burke and Todd Constance moved from Western North Carolina halfway around the world to Kyiv, Ukraine, after Burke accepted a job at with an international school as a teacher.

“Once they get to know you, they’re loyal and kind,” Burke said. “We just loved being in Ukraine.”

Her husband Todd joined her on the adventure to the sovereign nation.

“It was such a wonderful place,” Constance said. “It was the best move we’ve made in a long time.”

Over the summer, the couple moved back to Tryon, leaving behind the friends they grew to love.

“We made genuine friendships,” Burke said. “[We made] lifelong friends that we really care about, and they’re in harm’s way. They did nothing.”

Emotions were high as the couple shared memories they created in the now war-torn area.

“They will not give in,” Burke said. “Everyone that I know and talk to has no interest in giving (Russian President Vladimir) Putin anything. So, they’re willing to die for their country.”

Burke and Constance said they try to talk with their Ukrainian friends as often as possible via Facebook.

Burke said described one friend’s night as bombs started to come down near Kyiv.

“She kept writing about how the villages near her had been razed,” Burk explained. “The last night she spent there she said she heard five bombs.”

Burke and Constance now have their home filled with Ukrainian items like rugs, pottery and pictures.

“These were our friends and neighbors,” Burke said. “They’re real people who are just living their lives, and all of a sudden, it’s like if we moved away from here and North Korea moved in and started bombing.”

The pair have been sending money to Ukraine to assist residents as Russia continues its invasion.

They’ve started working with a local artist to sell Ukraine Birds, which are woven birds with Ukrainian colors.

Constance said they’ve raised $1,000 so far. The birds sell for $20, with $15 going to the people of Ukraine.

If you would like to purchase one, email jburke1064@gmail.com or chris.baschon@gmail.com.

