‘I’m ready to sell the store’: Business owner robbed twice in one week

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Kenny Trinh has lived in Portland for 25 years and has owned Union Market & Deli for seven. Recently, he said, times have been tough.

“I used to love Portland, that’s why I moved up here from southern California. I liked Portland but things changed a lot,” Trinh said.

He said his business really took a hit during the pandemic.

“Nobody travels anymore, the people who work in the offices are working from home,” he said.

Now, this week, his store on the corner of Northeast Holladay Street and 11th Avenue was robbed twice, he said, by the same person.

Surveillance video from Monday shows the person coming into the store, walking next to the counter, and asking a terrifying question.

“Do you want to get shot?” the suspect asked. He then tells the cashier to give him money from the drawer, emptying it.

Friday, the store was robbed again. The video shows the person going behind the counter and standing over the cashier as the robber takes the money from the drawer himself.

He then ran out of the store as another customer was walking in.

Trinh said the man got away with a few hundred dollars this week, which adds up.

“This is my only income,” he said. “I keep telling him (cashier) if somebody wants the money, just give it to them, don’t risk his life.”

Now, Trinh is considering making a hard decision because he’s afraid the store is just going to get robbed again.

“I’m ready to sell the store,” he said, holding back tears.

He asks if you spot the person from the surveillance video or know anything about these robberies, to please call Portland Police.

