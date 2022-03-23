20 identified in major “criminal enterprise”; Several still wanted

By Kari Barrows

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Numerous people have been accused of partaking in what Henderson County authorities are calling a “criminal enterprise.”

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says a months-long investigation alongside Loss Prevention teams from Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart has resulted in felony charges being brought against those accused in the case. A press release from the sheriff’s office says one suspect, Anna Morrow, is accused of “receiving stolen retail property from the aforementioned retail establishments in exchange for Fentanyl,” which was later sold and distributed across the county. Morrow is wanted on several charges.

During the extensive investigation, law enforcement identified approximately 20 people accused of being involved in the “criminal enterprise.”

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, detectives initiated “Operation Caught Red Handed,” a large scale warrant service involving those associated with the case in and around the county. Detectives located and arrested the following individuals for: Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft and recovered over $30,000.00 in stolen retail property:

Dakota Bass – $12,000.00 Secured Bond Lanny Carroll -$12,000.00 Secured Bond Jeffrey Worley -$12,000.00 Secured Bond Donnie Norton – $3,000.00 Secured Bond Robert Jaburg – $12,000.00 Secured Bond Jesus Mancillas – $12,500.00 Secured Bond Carmen Cagle – $3,000.00 Secured Bond Lindsey Rowe – $8,000.00 Secured Bond

The sheriff’s office says the following individuals are still at large:

Anna Morrow

Felony Continuing a Criminal Enterprise Possess/Receive Stolen Property Possession of Stolen Firearm Possession of Firearm by Felon x 4

Noah Ray Shipman

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Austyn Lloyd Heatherly

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Hannah Nicole Laughter

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Randolph Joesph Wallen Jr.

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Mary Hester Gilliland

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Jimmy Clifford Sullivan

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Tony Kenneth Cagle

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Daniel Hamm

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Joshua Stephen Mosley

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

Kimberly Ann Ward

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft

George Quinton Wingo

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4596 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the HCSO Mobile App.

