Man found guilty of hog-tying, murdering his mother

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (KABC) — Clarke Raines was found guilty today of murdering his mother, who prosecutors and investigators say he hog-tied.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said he also was found guilty of 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

The victim, 68-year-old Kay Raines, was reported missing in January 2017. Her body was found later that year in a shallow grave in Baldwin County.

“I am so glad that we were finally able to get justice for Kay Raines,” Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich stated. “I would like to thank the jury for coming back with this verdict. You have helped remove a violent individual from this community.”

Rich went on to thank law enforcement officials and witnesses. She added. “Justice has truly been served today.”

Sentencing for Raines will be held in May. Prosecutors say he is facing the possibility of life or life without parole due to three prior convictions.

