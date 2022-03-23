Musician devastated after guitar stolen from storage unit

By Joylyn Bukovac

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — For a musician to have their instruments stolen is a tough blow. For Nashville musician Cody Waggett, it means so much more which is why his wife is offering a $5,000 reward.

“I feel devastated. This is definitely one of the worst things to happen to me in Nashville and I’ve been here 10 years,” Cody Waggett said.

Monday morning, Cody got a call from Cubesmart in Donelson because his storage unit was broken into.

The thieves were caught on surveillance video. They rummaged through Cody and Crystal’s storage unit. They got away with three of Cody’s guitars which were only in storage for a few weeks since he and his wife are redoing their house.

All of the Cody’s guitars were priceless since they were from his father and grandfather. His grandfather has passed away years ago.

“He was actually one of the nine deaths from the swine flu in 2010, and so it was basically all he had left of his grandfather. That’s like what he was willed so now all he is left with is memories and pictures because the only thing left of his grandpa was taken by someone who doesn’t value it or care,” explained Crystal Waggett, Cody’s wife.

Cody moved to Nashville 10 years ago to chase his dreams as a musician. He brought a piece of his grandfather with him by taking his grandfather’s guitars with him.

“He didn’t even get to see me move to Nashville, so I took all of his belongings with me kind of like bringing him here. So now it’s kind of weird to know what I brought of him here isn’t with me anymore,” Cody said.

Cody and his wife are offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of getting those guitars back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.