Medical examiner seeks help identifying woman found dead

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was found dead in the area of the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham on Feb. 24.

The medical examiner’s office described the woman as white, between 40 to 60 years old, with medium-length light brown/blonde hair with some gray. She was 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 129 pounds. The woman has had a past surgery on her head.

She was found wearing several layers of clothing including black gloves, a black knit cap, blue jeans, a white shirt, and two sweaters – one black with Pacific NW on it and one with a flower pattern, according to the medical examiner’s office. She also wore a black jacket with the handwritten words “Patricia G” on it.

The unidentified woman was found with a TriMet day pass, black and gray lunch bag, black lanyard and a blue rain poncho.

The medical examiner’s office did not say how the woman died.

Anyone with information about who the woman is is asked to contact the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office at 503-988-0055 and reference case number MU-220224-738.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.