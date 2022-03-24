Police release video of shootout with suspect

By KTVT Staff

MESQUITE, Texas (KTVT) — Officials with the Mesquite Police Department have released video of a shootout that happened between officers and a suspect on March 14.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road to look into some type of altercation. Once at the complex — around 4:00 p.m. — police were told by a resident that a man he didn’t know came into his apartment, while pointing a gun at him, and demanded to know the whereabouts of a family member.

The suspect, later identified as Ladarious Davis, left before police arrived and officers were unable to find him. Just after 8:30 p.m. as officers were wrapping up, someone told officers were that the suspect was in the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on LBJ Freeway.

Body camera video shows officers arriving at the scene and with guns drawn approaching a man in a gray hoodie and repeatedly telling him to put his hands up. The suspect, who was carrying a backpack, pulled a gun from the bag and fired three shots at officers who returned fire.

Davis, 28, tried to run from the area but was shot in the neck, fell to the ground just outside the business, and was arrested at the scene. No officers were injured.

One of the officers who fired a weapon is a six-year veteran with Mesquite PD, the other officer has been with the department for three years.

Davis was treated at a local hospital, released and jailed. He is facing aggravated assault of a public servant and burglary charges.

In the video released by police, Mesquite Officer Jolyn Lopez said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that an internal affairs investigation is also underway.

