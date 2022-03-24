Police share tips after more than a dozen catalytic converters stolen over the weekend

By Dennis Valera

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A rash of catalytic converter thefts have Waterbury police busy.

Three locations were hit over the weekend, including the city’s public works department.

“It’s a little weird being here and not having everyone here.”

It’s been eerily quiet at Day-Break Adult Day Center this week.

“We usually have the TV going, we have our music going. We have everyone sitting at their tables.”

They’ve been closed since Monday, after discovering the catalytic converters on all their vehicles were stolen.

Director Suzzette Lopez says this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“This is probably the third or fourth time that our center in Waterbury has been hit. We have two other ones, we have one in Plainville, one in Hartford, which have also been affected,” Lopez said.

This is the first time they’ve had to close this long.

Day-Break is often relied on by many families.

“I had one family member in particular who absolutely had to go to work so we had to make accommodations for them to go to one of our sister facilities but that’s just not the case for someone who doesn’t have the resources to transport local clients up to those other facilities that we have,” Lopez said.

Day-Break was one of three to find catalytic converters stolen after the weekend.

Police say Frontier on Lakewood Road had four stolen from their vehicles.

The public works department found eight stolen from old police cars on the premises.

A bill in the legislature aims to curb the illegal catalytic converter market, by keeping junk yards and scrap dealers from buying them if they’re not attached to a vehicle.

The Bill, SB 256, still needs to be approved by the Senate and the House.

Police recommend to always park in secure, well-lit areas, as thieves strike when it’s dark.

But as we’ve seen, people have stolen catalytic converters in daylight.

Police say you can work with your mechanic, too.

“There’s aftermarket welding cages that can be installed on these converters, you can also have your VIN etched on top of it which would make it difficult if it’s stolen, it can be traced back to your vehicle,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette with the Waterbury Police Department.

Lopez hopes to reopen Thursday but says a shortage for the part may keep them closed.

She has this to say to the thieves: “I don’t know what their circumstances are, but it shouldn’t have to go there where it affects someone else.”

Police say to be wary of suspicious behavior around cars, and to report it when you see it.

