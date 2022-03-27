Funeral held for Bonne Terre officer killed in the line of duty

By Dan Greenwald

Click here for updates on this story

PARK HILLS, Missouri (KMOV) — Family, friends and fellow law enforcement gathered in Park Hills Saturday to honor an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Hundreds paid their respects to Lane Burns at a private service at Mineral Area College, many were outside saluting him. Burns and another officer were ambushed at a motel on March 17, hit by bullets. Officers returned fire and killed the suspect. Burns was 31-years-old and had been with Bonne Terre police for five years; before that, he worked in the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was a family man, good Christian man, loved his community and it showed, joining the police department, went to protect and serve the community he lived in.” said friend Cory Alexander.

Burns will be laid to rest Sunday in Carthage, Mo. after a procession that will start in Bonne Terre. The public is being encouraged to line the streets.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.