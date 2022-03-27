Southington community rallies after local garden is vandalized

By Marcy Jones

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A beloved Southington community garden was vandalized on Friday.

Art For a Cause Pollinator Garden is a garden which was created for, and by community volunteers.

One volunteer made a social media post on Saturday detailing the damage the garden sustained.

She writes that a bee hotel structure, made by elementary school kids, was smashed. She continues, writing the “peace pole” was knocked to the ground, solar LED lights were smashed, and flower bulbs were trampled.

The community member continues, saying they also destroyed the “Michaela’s Garden sign. The sign was placed in the garden to honor 11-year-old Michaela Petit, a girl who was murdered along with her mother and sister in a Cheshire home in 2007.

The community says they are heartbroken over this vandalism.

However, they say they are not letting this dim their light.

The community has already rallied together to fix what was damaged. They are even looking to improve the garden, to make it even more special going forward.

Community members have set up a GoFundMe, which has already raised over $1,000.

