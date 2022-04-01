2 children stabbed in neighborhood

By KDKA News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man arrived at the Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 station with his son who had been stabbed.

Just before 7 a.m., the man arrived at the station and EMS took the child to the hospital.

From there, the father and police returned to a home in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street where a second child was also stabbed.

Both children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In an update at police headquarters, Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford said that the actions of the father, bringing the child to the police station, likely saved the child’s life.

Police said that no charges have been filed and they are still in the early stages of the investigation, but have been aware of previous incidents at that home.

