Connecticut police departments join nationwide ‘U Text U Drive U Pay’ initiative

By Olivia Kalentek

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — Police departments across Connecticut are participating in a nationwide effort to stop distracted drivers.

The ‘U Text U Drive U Pay’ is a national enforcement campaign for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.

Connecticut police departments are working with the several law enforcement agencies to crack down on distracted driving through the month of April.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) considers texting as one of the most dangerous types of distracted driving because is it is a visual, manual, and cognitive distraction.

According to the NHTSA, 8% of all fatal crashes in 2020 involved distracted drivers.

For more information about the U Drive, U Text, U Pay campaign, you can visit their website.

