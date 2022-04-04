Nurse who lost father, brother writes book for children grieving loved ones

By Liam Martin

SCITUATE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — When Alexa Getchell isn’t busy being a mom, or helping save lives as a pediatric cardiac nurse in Boston, she’s hoping to make a difference as a first-time children’s book author.

“My Hot Air Balloon Ride is a book for children who have lost anyone — a pet, family member, friend,” she told WBZ-TV.

Inside her self-published book, we a meet a boy who’s struggling with grief. One night, his mother lets him know he can take a hot air balloon ride, in his mind, to visit the people in his life who have passed.

“And although we couldn’t touch, I could see them there in my mind and feel them in my heart,” the boy says. “When I opened my eyes, I smiled and in that moment, some of my sadness went away.”

“I’m hoping that it kind of opens the door and line of communication between adults and children for grief,” says Alexa. “I think that children are often overlooked in their grief.”

And for Alexa, that mission is personal. She lost her father in a car crash when he was just 42 and she was just 13.

“I was definitely a daddy’s little girl, and losing him at 13 was probably the most difficult thing I had gone through in my young adult life and until now; I still miss him very much,” Alexa says.

And then, just this past Christmas Eve, she lost her brother, at just 28 years old, to tragedy, as well.

Alexa says she’s now taking her hot air balloon to visit both of them.

And she’s hoping that idea will be a resource for children – and adults – who’ve experienced losses like hers.

“I’ve had people tell me that this is the best book they’ve ever read to their children who have experienced a loss, and to hear something like that is just amazing,” she says. “Just knowing that kids are really benefiting from it and really like it — what more could you ask for?”

You can find the book at myhotairballoonride.com.

