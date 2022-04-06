Family matriarch, 81, and her son and daughter all found shot and killed in house

By Charlie De Mar, Mugo Odigwe, Suzanne Mignot, Kris Habermehl

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An 81-year-old woman and her daughter and son, both in their 60s, were found shot to death Tuesday afternoon inside a house in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the Riley family was torn apart Monday night. They remained on the scene outside the house in the 11300 block of South Green Street at 10 p.m. along with police, who had been investigating for five hours by then.

The matriarch of the family, Arteria Riley, was found dead in the home along with her two adult children. We are told the family had been living in the neighborhood for decades.

As investigators made their way through the home, they made one gruesome discovery after another.

The Fire Department was called to the scene to do a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. and found the bodies.

“I have no words,” a dispatcher is heard saying over police radio. “You can’t make this stuff up. It’s like a movie.”

Police said Mrs. Riley was found shot in the right side of the head on the first floor. As investigators made their way upstairs, they found the bodies of her daughter Thomas Riley, 64, with gunshot wounds, and Thomas Riley’s younger brother, Rueben Riley. The sister and brother were both shot in the right side of their torsos.

Thomas Riley’s daughter had come to the home Tuesday afternoon after getting a call that she had not shown up for work, according to a police report.

She had last spoken to her mother Monday evening, and went to the home with two other relatives to try to get inside, but found the doors locked. They were able to get into the house through a bathroom window, and found Arteria Riley’s body, and immediately called 911, according to the police report.

Apparently, whoever was responsible for the killings tried concealing Rueben Riley’s body.

“We actually just located him. He was hidden under some coats and like a half a bed, and a dresser that was flipped on top of him,” an officer is heard saying over police radio.

Investigators spent much of the afternoon going door-to-door, talking with neighbors to find out if they saw anything and asking for surveillance video.

Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Police are looking for a silver 2008 Chevy Trailblazer that was taken from the home.

CBS 2’s De Mar did talk with some family members, but late Tuesday, they were looking for privacy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.