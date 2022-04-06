Lawmakers pass HB-2 and Junior Bill in special session

By Nancy Laflin, John Cardinale

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico lawmakers met Tuesday for a special session to vote on three topics.

One is a gas tax rebate, which passed late Tuesday night. The bill will give back $500 to single New Mexicans and $1000 to people who file taxes jointly. The money would be made in two separate payments, the first one coming no later than June 30th. The second of checks would be distributed in August. This rebate comes in addition to tax rebates passed by the legislature during the 2022 regular session. Those checks will come in July.

Also on Tuesday, the Junior Bill passed. It will give funding to community projects in the state, including efforts to increase literacy, improve public safety, and grow the economy.

The third item voted on is funding for the special session.

All three bills now head to the governor to be signed into law.

The legislature met for just a few hours, passing all proposed legislation on Tuesday.

