Chair of county democratic party speaks on clerk being charged

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A local county’s democratic party is under fire after its county clerk was arrested last week on multiple charges.

Ashley Prew, Chair of the Genesee County Democratic Party, reacted to Friday’s arrest of county clerk John Gleason.

“I was surprised. I didn’t expect charges against John Gleason individually,” Prew said.

Gleason is charged with one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering. A felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

He is also facing a willful neglect of duty charge. A misdemeanor that carries a penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

TV5 has learned Gleason’s alleged victims are two female employees at the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.

“It seems very clear that he has a lot of good people working in his office. But the allegations seem to stem from him as an individual,” Prew said.

Prew said she has not talked to Gleason since his arrest. Prew is not calling for him to resign, but she thinks there are things the county clerk needs to consider.

“If Mr. Gleason believes he cannot fulfill the role of county clerk now that he is addressing these allegations, it would make sense for him to step down. But if he can, then I can’t tell him what to do,” Prew said.

Prew said she is disappointed about what is going on in Genesee County. She does think the group can handle the recent news about Gleason.

“I think it’s concerning. But I don’t think it is a representation of the democratic party as a whole. The Democratic Board of Commissioners launched the investigation. The Democratic Sheriff’s Department did an investigation that led to charges. And I think it’s really important to separate an individual and allegations from the party as a whole,” Prew said.

