Deputies searching for ‘Midnight Mailbox Bandit’ caught on camera sifting through home mailbox

By Shelley Childers

HOUSTON (KTRK) — The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office says they are looking for a suspect dubbed the “Midnight Mailbox Bandit” in west Houston.

A doorbell camera caught the suspect sifting through a home mailbox during the middle of the night. At one point, the suspect looks straight into the camera lens, but keeps pulling out letters.

“This is really disturbing to me to think that someone’s just going door-to-door looking through your mail. What else are they looking for?” said neighbor Kathryn Donelson. “What else is he interested in? It’s very disturbing.”

Investigators say it happened in the 13100 block of Kimberley Lane near Wilcrest and I-10.

It’s a community described by neighbors as very safe and quiet, but the recent video has them worried.

“We feel pretty safe here, so I am kind of disappointed that it happened,” said Joni Holder.

In the video, you see the suspect holding some mail, and then he appears to hide it out of camera’s view.

As he turns he adjusts his hoodie, as if he is hiding mail under the sweatshirt.

And as he walks away, he is seen carrying an open backpack filled with letters and packages that investigators say are likely from a trail of other victims.

“It’s extremely unnerving to see that video. We need to find him,” said Donelson.

Investigators need the public’s help to identify the man, seen in a very recognizable sweatshirt.

If you know who he is or can help identify him, call Constable Ted Heap’s office at 832-927-6700, email Investigator James Dancer (james.dancer@cn5.hctx.net), or report it through the online crime tips webpage.

