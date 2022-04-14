Police searching for man who sexually assaulted woman near shopping center

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center in Cambridge on Wednesday.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Roseland Street.

A 47-year-old Somerville woman told police she felt someone quickly approach her. As she tried to step out of the way, a man reached up her skirt and “aggressively” grabbed her.

Cambridge Police said that as the woman turned around to confront the man, he ran off. She was not able to give a description of the suspect.

Police released a short surveillance video clip of the man running away.

Anyone in the area who has video from around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday is asked to call Cambridge Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.