Surveillance video shows impact in deadly crash at gas station

<i>@MattPetrillo/KYW</i><br/>The red sedan split in half and partially wrapped around a pole at East Coast Gas Station
By KYW Staff

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Somerton section early Thursday morning has left one person dead. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road, which are closed due to the crash.

Two vehicles were involved – a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Investigators say the red sedan was speeding when it struck a pickup truck attempting to make a turn on Byberry Road.

The sedan split in half and partially wrapped around a pole at East Coast Gas Station, killing the driver 44-year-old Jose Moses.

The other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

