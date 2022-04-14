Three CTA passengers robbed at gunpoint overnight in 3 separate incidents

By Marissa Parra

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Three people were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on the CTA Pink Line in Lawndale early Thursday morning.

In the first incident, police said one of the two male offenders put a gun to a 23-year-old woman’s head and demanded her belongings. The robbery took place at 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

The men got off the train after the first incident.

Minutes later, two men exited a Pink Line train at the same location, and were approached by two male offenders. Police said the offenders pointed guns at the victims and demanded their belongings.

The victims gave up their items and police said some of their personal property was recovered nearby.

The offenders were last seen running north.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.