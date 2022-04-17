Thieves steal vehicle’s gas in St. Louis neighborhood after puncturing tank

By DEION BROXTON

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Residents in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood reported people stole gas from a vehicle Saturday morning by puncturing a hole in the gas tank.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of McCausland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Residents shared with News 4 surveillance video of the suspected vehicle the thieves were driving.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene to spray the leftover gas with water. One neighborhood resident said this was the first time she’s heard of someone stealing gas in the neighborhood.

“Nothing like as crazy as stealing gas straight out from the tank but we have had some car rummaging and people taking whatever’s in the console,” said St. Louis Hills resident Mary Beth Howard. “Everyone’s talking about how the gas prices have been soaring to unreasonable prices. So, I mean, I think they need gas they can either sell it in some way to other people or, like I said, they’re coming through our neighborhoods and rummaging through our cars and they’re showing up in cars.”

News 4 is still waiting to get a response from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on how common this type of crime is.

