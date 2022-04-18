Philadelphia Bike Ride Program Aims To Keep Youth Out Of Trouble With Violence On Rise

By Web Staff

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined representatives from Neighborhood Bike Works (NBW) as they highlighted the work they are doing to engage youth through bicycle ride programming, bicycle mechanics and repair, youth leadership opportunities, and much more. He praised the program that is using bicycles to keep kids on the right track.

The Neighborhood Bike Works organization has bike rides, as well as bicycle repair, to keep kids busy and out of trouble.

“We will continue to advocate and lead initiatives to secure funding for community-based agencies whose mission is violence prevention, violence intervention, violence interruption and those that support victims and youth,” Krasner said.

Year to date, Philadelphia has had 140 homicides.

