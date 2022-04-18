Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Airbnb is permanently banning the person who booked the Airbnb property where a mass shooting killed 2 juveniles and injured 13 more people.

Airbnb’s statement did not reveal the name of the person who booked the property.

“We share the Pittsburgh community’s outrage regarding this tragic gun violence. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted — including loved ones of those who lost their lives, injured victims and neighbors. Airbnb strictly bans parties, and we condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence. The booking guest has been issued a lifetime ban from Airbnb and we will be considering all legal options to hold this person accountable,” Airbnb said. “We have reached out to the Pittsburgh Police Department as well as Mayor Gainey’s team to offer our support for their investigations, and we hope the people responsible for this bloodshed will be found quickly.”

Airbnb said that the host was completely unaware of the party.

The host also allegedly had rules stating “any evidence” of partying would mean a $500 fee and had curfew hours.

Airbnb added that its CEO is supportive of gun violence reduction policies and that multiple measures are in policies to dissuade parties, including a party ban policy, a neighborhood support line and background checks on Airbnb users.

“Regarding the reports of this being an underage party — we can confirm that users must be 18 or above to create an Airbnb account,” Airbnb said.

Most people at the party were juveniles, Pittsburgh police said.

