9-year-old girl among world’s top Jiu-Jitsu fighters

TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — At just 64 pounds, 9-year-old Sufina Grajo from Cumberland, Rhode Island may not look intimidating, but when you watch her fight, you can see how she is ranked among the best in the world.

“I’m doing pretty good,” Grajo said. “I’m number 15, 18 years and under, in the whole world.”

Grajo started learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu two years ago and quickly racked up win after win against girls and boys.

“She does really well,” Jair Morselli, the owner of Taunton’s Brazilian Top Team said. “I think in the last tournament she won our matches.

The Rhode Island girl practices at the Brazilian Top Team in Taunton, and has her sights set on international competition in Florida this July.

“I’m really excited for that, because last time I got third place, then the last time I got second place, now I’m trying to go for gold,” Grajo said.

“She’s very athletic,” Morselli said. “You teach a position and she really wants to learn.”

Grajo said she got into the sport so she could defend herself against bullies as she gets older.

Now, she wants to be number one in the world.

“I learned that I can be really strong and skillful and I just feel really good doing it,” Grajo said.

