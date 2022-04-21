Atlanta Falcons player claims he was turned away from Atlanta restaurant

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett is claiming that he was denied service at Le Bilboquet Atlanta in Buckhead on Wednesday.

According to his Instagram post, he was turned away because of his attire despite the fact other patrons were wearing Nike sweatsuits and t-shirts.

Jarrett says he and his lady were about to be seated when he was approached by a “manager” who said he was not “dressed properly.”

Jarrett was wearing a Gucci suit, a Bussdown AP Offshore watch, and a double-iced tennis chain with an Ankh symbol. He also mentioned that he was driving a $500K Rolls Royce.

This is not the first time that Le Bilboquet has come under fire for enforcing a dress code. Several patrons, including Atlanta Hawks basketball legend Dominique Wilkins, were reportedly turned away in May 2021.

A few days ago, the former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, claimed that she was turned away from Capital Grille because of her “mall” attire.

The restaurant sent the following statement to CBS46:

At Le Bilboquet we value each and every patron and their unique style. However, we have a dress code to maintain a certain standard. Our dress code (which clearly states that athletic wear is not allowed) is posted at our door, online and reiterated by our reservation team. Last spring, we relaxed our dress code to accommodate Atlanta’s more casual environment and required all staff members to undergo extensive sensitivity training. We never want to turn away guests, but we must treat all guests equally by providing a standard for everyone who wishes to dine with us. Our apologies to anyone who has ever been turned away.

The Atlanta Falcons football team says it does not have a statement.

