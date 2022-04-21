Church working to turn old hotel property into affordable housing for seniors

By Gracyn Gordon

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Pearl Street AME Church worked for seven years with a vision to better the community.

The church plans to tear down and renovate the area where the former Jackson Southwest Hotel stands on Highway 80. Samuel Boyd, a pastor for the church, said the plan is to build the Pearl Senior Living Community, aimed at providing safe and affordable housing and health care to older citizens.

“Housing and health,” Boyd said.

The church is teaming with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health to put a clinic on-site. The project is funded by low-income tax credits, which will allow affordable housing for senior citizens.

“To give them a safe haven,” Boyd said. “So many, I feel, who have fallen through the cracks.”

There will be 74 units available for tenants and Boyd hopes the project will also help bring life back to Highway 80. The construction is estimated to take about two years. Crews have already started working at the site.

