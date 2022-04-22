Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
By Brianna Owczarzak
FLINT TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — A homeowner was released from police custody pending further investigation after allegedly shooting and killing an intruder.
A 31-year-old man broke into a residence on the 1000 block of W. Bristol Road in Flint Township shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Flint Township Police said.
The intruder was confronted by the 80-year-old homeowner who fired his weapon, striking and killing the intruder, police said.
The homeowner was released pending further investigation.
