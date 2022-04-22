Teacher accused of throwing student out of her chair

By WALA Staff

PENSACOLA, Florida (WALA) — Escambia County, Florida deputies are searching for a teacher accused of throwing a student out of her chair.

Investigators said Richard Jay Harris is a teacher at Oakcrest Elementary School near Pensacola.

According to detectives, Harris called a student to his desk and “asked the student why she was so bad.” After the student said she didn’t know why, the teacher told her “to go sit down and shut up you punk b***h,” the sheriff’s office said.

The student then hit the teacher and returned to her desk. According to investigators, Harris went to the girl’s desk and said “Now it’s my turn.”

The teacher then picked up her chair, and turned it over so the girl fell out and hit the floor, deputies said. Her head hit the ground during the incident.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said this happened in February and they made attempts to contact Richard Harris without success.

Harris is wanted for child abuse. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

