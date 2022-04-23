Local Army nurse celebrates 104th birthday

By Stephen Borowy

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan centenarian yet another triple-digit birthday.

On April 22, the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Saginaw celebrated one of their oldest patients, Irene Hosking, who is turning 104 this month.

Hospital staff, family members and even TV5 stopped by to wish her a happy birthday as she gets ready to celebrate another year.

“But this is just absolutely, it is the best,” Hosking said. “The best of everything.”

Hosking served as an Army corps nurse during World War II. She is still active with the veterans of Foreign Wars in Michigan.

