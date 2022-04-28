Police officers rescue 1 person from vehicle submerged in Delaware River

By KYW Staff

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (KYW) — Three good Samaritans helped police officers rescue a woman after her vehicle ended up in the Delaware River on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to a water rescue just south of Freedom Pier in Camden County just after 1 p.m.

The officers jumped into the Delaware River when they saw the submerged vehicle upside down, rescuing a woman from the vehicle.

At that point, police say three good Samaritans helped the officers load the woman on their boat and took them to a floating dock just north of the pier.

The officers continue medical treatment until paramedics arrived.

Divers searched the vehicle for additional occupants, but no one else was found.

There is no word of the woman’s condition at this time.

