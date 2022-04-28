Reds fan goes viral after one-handed snag while feeding child

By Fletcher Keel

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A fan at Tuesday night’s Cincinnati Reds game is going viral after catching a foul ball while having his hands full.

In the top of the fifth inning in the Reds’ loss to the San Diego Padres, San Diego’s Luis Campusano sent a pitch into foul territory behind the Padres dugout before a great play was made in the stands.

“Holds the bottle, no spillage, baby in perfect bliss and a souvenir!” Reds play-by-play announcer John Sadak said in the moments after the catch was made.

The Reds lost, 9-6, in their 10th loss to the Padres over the last 11 games the two teams have played.

“It was our first game of the season. It was kind of last minute. My company came to us and they had some tickets,” dad, Jacob Kingsley said.

It was their 11-month-old son Shepherd’s first baseball game.

Wife and mother, Jordan Kingsley, said she was told by others to watch for foul balls at games to make sure none potentially hit Shepherd.

“And he took his job seriously, I guess,” Jordan joked.

Jacob said he saw a ball coming off the netting, bouncing on the seat in front of them.

“As it was coming off the bounce, I was protecting him and that’s why I was reaching my hand out and it kind of gravitated toward the ball for the catch.”

“I have to give credit to my other half of the catch, because he definitely upheld his part,” Jacob joked, referencing his son Shepherd.

Jordan said she wasn’t surprised.

“It’s like such a Jacob Kingsley thing to do. I know that sounds ridiculous, he’s just like the guy next door that like, he’s usually got it taken care of. My trust in him was higher than my anxiety,” Jordan said.

Jordan said while not surprised by the catch, she was still shocked by the spectacle of it all.

“It made me love him more,” Jordan said.

Jacob agreed.

“It’s been really fun to kind of celebrate it,” Jacob said.

And now, the family is ready to welcome baby number two. Jordan is 14 weeks pregnant.

Shepherd got some souvenirs as well, including a first game certificate.

“It will probably be worth a lot more once he’s a starting catcher for the Reds,” Jacob joked.

